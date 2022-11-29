To track disease-carrying mosquitoes, researchers tag them with DNA barcodes

The method the researchers are demonstrating is unique in one important way: Unlike conventional mosquito-tagging in which adult mosquitoes are extracted from traps and analyzed for disease, the DNA barcodes are ingested by the mosquitoes in their larval states, persisting with them as they become adults. In this way, researchers can not only track where the mosquitoes ended up, but where they started, and how they moved. Such insights could prove critical for disease-surveillance applications in the future, Kading said.

“We could have a map on the landscape of mosquitoes being produced in a certain area,” Kading said. “We could identify hotspots for mosquito production. I think this would add a whole other dimension of knowledge to the real-time mosquito surveillance and control operations that are already in place.”

Snow, for his part, is fascinated by the idea that his engineered protein crystals could be used in a disease-surveillance application like Kading’s. “It’s nice because it’s a little bit weird,” he said. “It’s creative – I have never seen anybody try anything similar. And that’s a fun spot to be in – to be doing something useful, but also completely unprecedented.”

Future directions

Because they are only using snippets of synthetic DNA, the researchers can include thousands of barcodes per mosquito batch, meaning thousands of individual signatures. Kading wants to experiment with a temporal component of tagging: Having mosquito larvae ingest different barcodes every week, so the researchers can tell not only where the mosquitoes started and ended up, but also, when they ate which barcodes. She is also looking to expand the experiments into tropical environments, where mosquito-borne diseases are a daily threat.

Using DNA protein crystals to tag mosquitoes has a lot of potential, but like all good scientists, the team has a lot more questions to answer. For one thing, they’re not exactly sure why the DNA snippets persist so well in the mosquito guts. They also want to know how long the barcodes last in the mosquito gut, and if there are ways to boost performance, perhaps by engineering the crystals to be even stickier. Finally, scalability is a big factor. The technology could work in the lab, but what about in a commercial application?

Kading, Snow and their teams are looking forward to finding the answers together. “This has been a great interdisciplinary collaboration,” Kading said. “It’s been fun learning from each other and interacting with completely different disciplines.”